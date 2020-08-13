NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 32.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,272 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

