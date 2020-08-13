NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 37,647 World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

