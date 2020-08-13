NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 10,400 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IQIYI by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.56. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

