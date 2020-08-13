NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,994 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,304,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

