Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after acquiring an additional 328,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 203,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $82.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

