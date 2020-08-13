AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $33.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.