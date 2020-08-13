Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.10. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

