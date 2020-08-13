Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.10. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone & Data Systems.
Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TDS stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.
About Telephone & Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
