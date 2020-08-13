Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.06. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,806. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

