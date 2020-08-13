Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

CMLEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.75 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cominar REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $5.27 on Monday. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

