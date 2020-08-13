Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

CMLEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.75 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cominar REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $5.27 on Monday. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post $0.88 EPS
Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post $0.88 EPS
Cominar REIT Receives $10.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Cominar REIT Receives $10.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Sailpoint Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Sailpoint Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Shell Midstream Partners Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Shell Midstream Partners Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Spire Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti
Spire Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report