Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.68.

SAIL stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 881.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $553,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,915. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $17,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

