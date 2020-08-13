Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 482.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 2,209,534 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,854,000 after buying an additional 1,191,715 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,735,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after buying an additional 856,047 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

