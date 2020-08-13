Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of SR stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Spire by 106.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

