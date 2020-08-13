Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,173% compared to the typical volume of 310 call options.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 91.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 30.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $879.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.32. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

