NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,484 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 58.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total transaction of $499,154.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,960.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,093 shares of company stock worth $5,694,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $252.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.