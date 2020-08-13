NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,191 shares of company stock worth $4,343,639. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $107.26 on Thursday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

