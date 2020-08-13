NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $3,861,852. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE:KWR opened at $201.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.19. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

