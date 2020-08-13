NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,076.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 319,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 316,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 79,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,602,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

