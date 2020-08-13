NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 833 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

