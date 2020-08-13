NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 37,836 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 56.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 56.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Invesco by 28.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

IVZ opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.