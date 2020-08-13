NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

