Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

TCON opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc's Q3 2020 Earnings
