Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TF. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.43 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.