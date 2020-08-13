Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$63.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.61 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

