Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. CSFB decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.05.

TSE:RY opened at C$98.04 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.10, for a total value of C$56,816.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,518.65. Insiders have sold a total of 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,374 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

