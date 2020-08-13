Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.

Shares of RBA opened at C$82.11 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$37.76 and a 1-year high of C$82.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 58.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

