Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.35 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.60.

TSE:POW opened at C$26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a quick ratio of 65.63 and a current ratio of 79.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.15. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$35.15.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

