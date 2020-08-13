Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE PKI opened at C$41.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.53. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total transaction of C$677,310.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,313,647.53. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Insiders sold a total of 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: Buy Rating

Earnings History and Estimates for Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada
Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report