Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE PKI opened at C$41.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.53. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total transaction of C$677,310.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,313,647.53. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Insiders sold a total of 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

