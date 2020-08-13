National Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.28.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

