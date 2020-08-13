Desjardins Comments on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Lassonde Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday.

Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

