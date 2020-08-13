IBI Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

TSE:IBG opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.67. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.07.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

