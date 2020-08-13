Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE GDI opened at C$37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.86 million and a PE ratio of 39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$24.19 and a twelve month high of C$38.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.01.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

