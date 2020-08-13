Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:FR opened at C$15.11 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total transaction of C$47,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at C$504,128. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,665,950. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,712 over the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

