Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Diversified Royalty Corp Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Research analysts at Pi Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a market cap of $234.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11,177.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

