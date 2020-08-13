Cormark Weighs in on Diversified Royalty Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.16. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -11,177.00%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.