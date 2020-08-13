Cormark Weighs in on Diversified Royalty Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.16. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -11,177.00%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada
Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report