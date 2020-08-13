Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.92.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$78.65 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.28. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion.

In related news, Director George Cope acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

