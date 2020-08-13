National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.71.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -110.88. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$36.48.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

