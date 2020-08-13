DA Davidson Weighs in on Planet Fitness Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

