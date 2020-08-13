Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myomo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Myomo by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Myomo during the second quarter worth $111,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Myomo by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada
Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report