Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myomo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Myomo by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Myomo during the second quarter worth $111,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Myomo by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

