Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Altius Minerals Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALS. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$11.38 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million and a P/E ratio of 34.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.55.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

