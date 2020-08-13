Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Standard Chartered in a research note issued on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCBFF. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

