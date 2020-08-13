Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Repay Holdings Corporation Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repay in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Repay’s FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Repay stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $6,573,271.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Repay by 70.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $3,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth about $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

