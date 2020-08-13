National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Power in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ATP opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.39.

In related news, Director James J. Moore bought 25,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$65,082.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at C$2,868,123.30. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Edward Cofelice bought 17,657 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,484.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 884,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,278,309.71. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,057 shares of company stock worth $124,648.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

