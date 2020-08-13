Senseonics Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Senseonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million.

SENS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 93,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 207.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 87.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

