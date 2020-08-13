Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pembina Pipeline Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBA. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of PBA opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.