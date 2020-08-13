Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,366.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,254 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

