Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exterran Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exterran in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXTN. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Exterran by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Exterran by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Exterran by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Exterran by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

