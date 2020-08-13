B. Riley Weighs in on Waitr Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Waitr in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

WTRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -4.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 122.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Waitr by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Waitr by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

