Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,179,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,701,000 after acquiring an additional 553,286 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,924,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 622,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Duncan Baxter Buys 97,564 Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Stock
Duncan Baxter Buys 97,564 Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Stock
Premier Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Premier Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to “Buy”
Seres Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Seres Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Enerplus Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Enerplus Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report