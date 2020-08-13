Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,179,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,701,000 after acquiring an additional 553,286 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,924,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 622,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

