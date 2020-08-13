Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Univar in a report released on Sunday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Univar’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

UNVR has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Univar has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Univar by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 16.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Univar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

