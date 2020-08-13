Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to announce $26.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.60 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $35.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $107.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $139.27 million, with estimates ranging from $138.53 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

ASPN opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $191.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

